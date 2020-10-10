Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1,116.4% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Macquarie raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of TSM opened at $88.78 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $88.86. The stock has a market cap of $460.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.4253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 62.79%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

