Exane Derivatives Purchases 5,394 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $73.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

