Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $455,454,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,875,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,499,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,316 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,036,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,985,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,174,240,000 after purchasing an additional 953,901 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,740,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $345,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,525 shares of company stock worth $6,870,712 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $244.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.80 and its 200 day moving average is $247.82. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. American Tower’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.99%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.69.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

