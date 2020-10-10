The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Increased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 42,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the third quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 8.3% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $142.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.09. The company has a market cap of $355.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $143.64.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.