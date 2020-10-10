Cypress Capital Group Purchases 227 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,142 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 55,177 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 53.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 21.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,353 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 135.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 79,415 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 45,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $127.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $147.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.05 and its 200 day moving average is $125.52.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Kenneth A. Barker sold 14,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $1,995,186.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,984.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total value of $113,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,061.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 589,368 shares of company stock worth $74,732,608. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $127.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.52.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

