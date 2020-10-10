Cypress Capital Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $2,219,018,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $364,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $335,666,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $304,376,000. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $252,902,000.

NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $65.35 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $65.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.24. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. BidaskClub upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. HSBC began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Argus began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

