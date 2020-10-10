Cypress Capital Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $2,219,018,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $364,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $335,666,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $304,376,000. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $252,902,000.

NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $65.35 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $65.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.24. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. BidaskClub upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. HSBC began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Argus began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

About Otis Worldwide

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 87 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc
TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 87 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc
TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 100 Shares of Fortinet Inc
TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 100 Shares of Fortinet Inc
TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Carrier Global
TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Carrier Global
Honeywell International Inc. Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors
Honeywell International Inc. Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors
TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 77 Shares of Adobe Inc
TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 77 Shares of Adobe Inc
TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in Intel Co.
TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in Intel Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report