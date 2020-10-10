Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 120 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $509,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.94.

Shares of CME opened at $169.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.32. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $155,898.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,234.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total value of $1,323,120.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock worth $2,695,838 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

