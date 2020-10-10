State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 236,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,392 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 9.3% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $966,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 121.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 322,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 176,970 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 24.2% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 55,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 22.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 30,079 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $16.23 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. The business’s revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,271.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Papa acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,549.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.07.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

