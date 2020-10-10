TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 801,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after buying an additional 44,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,042,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,537,000 after purchasing an additional 304,484 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 82.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 719,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,331,000 after purchasing an additional 324,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.3% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 227,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 80,026 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $34.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

