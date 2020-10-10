Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 10,142 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 22,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

NYSE LEG opened at $44.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.54. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $845.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.93 million. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.