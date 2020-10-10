Cypress Capital Group Trims Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 6,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 141,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 24.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 99,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $1,432,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW stock opened at $83.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.12, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $87.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.65.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $152,167.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,801.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $2,064,177.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,360.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 398,872 shares of company stock valued at $31,950,598 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.