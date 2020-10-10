Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 33,276 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $2,824,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 57.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 34.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 25,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP stock opened at $170.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $180.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.76.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.48%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.25.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.