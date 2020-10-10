Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases New Shares in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 738,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,153,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.87% of NMI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 1.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 950,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after purchasing an additional 13,951 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in NMI by 195.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 80,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NMI by 108.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,157,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,613,000 after acquiring an additional 603,241 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in NMI by 20.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NMI by 1,664.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 281,300 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.35.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. NMI had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $107.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.09 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

