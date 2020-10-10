TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,157,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,994,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,253,640,000 after purchasing an additional 735,944 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 18.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,184,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $992,188,000 after purchasing an additional 651,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 105.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 545,615 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO opened at $376.70 on Friday. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $380.00. The stock has a market cap of $152.38 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.67%.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.48.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.18, for a total value of $18,019,155.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli acquired 101,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $361.45 per share, with a total value of $36,773,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 691,158 shares of company stock valued at $234,451,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

