Cooper Financial Group Sells 61 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cooper Financial Group lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 649 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Illumina were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 49.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $390.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.65.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $339.04 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $404.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.44, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $328.14 and a 200-day moving average of $336.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.07 million. Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,546,267. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,277,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,514,970. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

