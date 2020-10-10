Cooper Financial Group Acquires Shares of 735 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 10,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $285.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.50. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $182.10 and a one year high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

