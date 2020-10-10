Cooper Financial Group Increases Holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 16.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,497,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,179,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,940 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,062,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,132,000 after purchasing an additional 147,834 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,986,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,111,000 after purchasing an additional 74,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,850,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,178,000 after purchasing an additional 581,168 shares during the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 74.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $398.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.17%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

NLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.53.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

