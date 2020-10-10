Dario Campana Sells 100,000 Shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) Stock

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) major shareholder Dario Campana sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
UMRX stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. Unum Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 3.93.
Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter. Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.78% and a negative net margin of 96.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unum Therapeutics Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unum Therapeutics stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 322.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Unum Therapeutics worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.
Unum Therapeutics Company Profile
Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).
