Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Position Increased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Southern were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Southern by 9.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 199,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 16,514 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in Southern by 1,969.7% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 18,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 17,865 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,716,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,915,000 after acquiring an additional 37,728 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in Southern by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,721 shares of company stock worth $1,301,040. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.35.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SO shares. Barclays raised shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.