Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 11,647 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,647 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCF National Bank increased its holdings in CSX by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 25,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in CSX by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 805,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,147,000 after buying an additional 138,440 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,339,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $78.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.07 and its 200 day moving average is $69.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The stock has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,336 shares of company stock worth $6,140,916. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.