Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Takes $1.65 Million Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $33,774.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,622.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $133.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.58.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

