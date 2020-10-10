Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,091 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 294.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EMN shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $91.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Truist increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.37.

Shares of EMN opened at $86.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.39. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $86.72.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.03%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.