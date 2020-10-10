Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,679 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,270 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Masco by 545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Masco by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $2,641,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $2,829,357.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. Masco Corp has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Masco from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Masco from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.24.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

