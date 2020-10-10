I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon Sells 18,090 Shares

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 18,090 shares of I-Mab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $601,673.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,326.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $33.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average is $33.01. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $46.25.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that I-Mab will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded I-Mab from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. I-Mab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

I-Mab Company Profile

