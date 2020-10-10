BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 17,856 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in BP in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,565,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BP by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $694,435,000 after buying an additional 1,171,056 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in BP in the 2nd quarter worth about $522,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter worth about $23,628,000. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BP shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.99.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $17.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. BP plc has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $40.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BP plc will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. BP’s payout ratio is 42.03%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

