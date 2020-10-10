Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $1,532,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 4.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Amphenol by 7.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,778,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $347,663,000 after purchasing an additional 68,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $6,035,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,200 shares of company stock worth $21,254,901. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on APH. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amphenol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.18.

APH stock opened at $113.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $115.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

