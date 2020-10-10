Exane Derivatives Lowers Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Exane Derivatives lessened its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in BCE were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 6.6% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 7.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.1% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,954,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in BCE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 75,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.48.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. BCE had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.83%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCE. Barclays began coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

