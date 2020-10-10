Cypress Capital Group Acquires New Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Iqvia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Iqvia by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Iqvia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Iqvia by 341.0% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Iqvia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Iqvia alerts:

NYSE:IQV opened at $166.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.59 and a 200 day moving average of $144.27. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.24, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.31. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $170.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,154.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total value of $464,479,395.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,080,331 shares of company stock valued at $490,599,843 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Iqvia from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Iqvia from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered Iqvia from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Iqvia from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Iqvia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.89.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.