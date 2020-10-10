Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 37,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zscaler from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Zscaler from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zscaler from $152.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zscaler from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.46.

In other news, insider Manoj Apte sold 16,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $2,283,967.84. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 95,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $12,304,255.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,474,346.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 283,778 shares of company stock valued at $38,076,024. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $151.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of -170.74 and a beta of 0.76. Zscaler Inc has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $163.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.30.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

