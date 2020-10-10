Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 37,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zscaler from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Zscaler from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zscaler from $152.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zscaler from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.46.

In other news, insider Manoj Apte sold 16,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $2,283,967.84. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 95,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $12,304,255.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,474,346.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 283,778 shares of company stock valued at $38,076,024. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $151.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of -170.74 and a beta of 0.76. Zscaler Inc has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $163.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.30.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc
TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc
Cooper Financial Group Sells 61 Shares of Illumina, Inc.
Cooper Financial Group Sells 61 Shares of Illumina, Inc.
Cooper Financial Group Acquires Shares of 735 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust
Cooper Financial Group Acquires Shares of 735 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust
Cooper Financial Group Increases Holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH
Cooper Financial Group Increases Holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH
Centrus Energy & Its Rivals Critical Analysis
Centrus Energy & Its Rivals Critical Analysis
Dario Campana Sells 100,000 Shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc Stock
Dario Campana Sells 100,000 Shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report