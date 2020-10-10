Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 603.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 593.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

JKHY stock opened at $164.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.51. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.64 and a 12 month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.56%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

