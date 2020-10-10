Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 101,246 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101,246 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of AGCO by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 181.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 909,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,965,000 after acquiring an additional 497,825 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in AGCO by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 235,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after buying an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Melius raised AGCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AGCO from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Shares of AGCO opened at $80.57 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.00.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.04. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AGCO news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $182,500.00. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $721,600.00. Insiders sold 15,046 shares of company stock worth $1,088,685 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

