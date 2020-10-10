Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Position Trimmed by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 43.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,531 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 125,005 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ONB. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $839,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 29,818 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 464,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after purchasing an additional 75,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $13.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.58. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $207.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ONB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

