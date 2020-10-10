Exane Derivatives Raises Stock Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 428.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,536,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,186 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,069,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,542,000 after acquiring an additional 127,596 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,246,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,176,000 after acquiring an additional 590,418 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,033,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.69.

NYSE:NEM opened at $62.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.00. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.22.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $89,373.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,947,680.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $167,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,226,295 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.