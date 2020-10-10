Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 132.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 102,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 152.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 43.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter worth $6,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

ADM opened at $48.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.72. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $49.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pierre Dufour purchased 1,025 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.10 per share, for a total transaction of $47,252.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,800 shares in the company, valued at $866,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $197,604.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,308,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,754 shares of company stock worth $1,328,902. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

