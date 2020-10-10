Cypress Capital Group Makes New $219,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,243 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,936,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,462,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,915 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,197,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,558,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,825,000 after purchasing an additional 634,639 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $181.08 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $136.12 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.78 and its 200-day moving average is $169.73.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

