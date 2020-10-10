Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 71.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,395 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,360 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $1,867,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 165,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3,215.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 497,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 482,300 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $586,000. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

