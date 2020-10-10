Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 57,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 98.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,789,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,532,000 after purchasing an additional 130,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $1,263,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,333. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Global Payments from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.59.

Global Payments stock opened at $183.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

