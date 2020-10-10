Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,499,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,262,000 after buying an additional 1,104,473 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,331,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,400,000 after buying an additional 14,239,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,366,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,385,000 after buying an additional 625,223 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,312,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,710,000 after buying an additional 355,657 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.82. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Global Payments Inc Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC
Global Payments Inc Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC
Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $517,000 Stock Position in Copart, Inc.
Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $517,000 Stock Position in Copart, Inc.
Duke Energy Corp Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC
Duke Energy Corp Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC
Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $573,000 Holdings in Pinterest
Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $573,000 Holdings in Pinterest
Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report