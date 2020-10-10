Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,499,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,262,000 after buying an additional 1,104,473 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,331,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,400,000 after buying an additional 14,239,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,366,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,385,000 after buying an additional 625,223 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,312,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,710,000 after buying an additional 355,657 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.82. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

