Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $517,000 Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Copart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 30,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 24.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,896,000 after purchasing an additional 51,511 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Copart by 39.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 32.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 29,615 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Copart by 3.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,360,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,357,000 after purchasing an additional 45,490 shares during the period. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $115.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.29. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $116.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. Copart had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $525.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Truist boosted their price target on Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.10.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.