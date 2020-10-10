Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Duke Energy by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Duke Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 40,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 33,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Scotiabank downgraded Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BofA Securities raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $93.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.27. The stock has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

