Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $573,000 Holdings in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 152.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pinterest by 1,381.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PINS opened at $43.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.12. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a current ratio of 11.75. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.11 and a beta of 1.88.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $44.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pinterest from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Pinterest from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,508,479.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,479.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $1,561,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,569,569 shares of company stock worth $166,989,784.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

