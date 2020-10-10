Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,552,000 after acquiring an additional 735,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,199,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,118,000 after acquiring an additional 50,564 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,529,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,529,000 after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,040,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,793,000 after acquiring an additional 54,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter.

VOT opened at $189.16 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $106.07 and a one year high of $189.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

