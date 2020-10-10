Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,176 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $224.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.26 and a 200-day moving average of $190.91. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $234.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

