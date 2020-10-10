Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Teradyne by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

TER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.53.

TER stock opened at $86.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $93.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.60 and its 200 day moving average is $74.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 5,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $460,666.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,424.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 13,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total transaction of $1,121,142.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,137 shares of company stock valued at $8,299,288 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

