Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 195 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Dollar General by 25,893.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,093 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dollar General by 115.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 183,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,729,000 after acquiring an additional 98,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Dollar General by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,666,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,665,000 after acquiring an additional 66,301 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG stock opened at $220.98 on Friday. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $222.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.75 and a 200-day moving average of $187.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.27.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,086.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $7,450,006.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,396,931.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.