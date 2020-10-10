Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,039 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $4,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,351,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $81.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.51, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.76 and a 200 day moving average of $78.93.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Argus cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

