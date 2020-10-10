Meridian Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in American Tower by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in American Tower by 69.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 126,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,476,000 after purchasing an additional 51,511 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in American Tower by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,744,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,291,000 after purchasing an additional 92,737 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 0.3% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 424,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in American Tower by 15.8% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $244.68 on Friday. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.99%.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $248,377.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,771.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,689 shares in the company, valued at $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,525 shares of company stock worth $6,870,712 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.69.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

