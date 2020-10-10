Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $782,000 Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 1.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 97.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd in the second quarter worth $310,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 75,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 8.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DFP opened at $27.83 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

