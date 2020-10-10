Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,370,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,954,000 after buying an additional 2,155,011 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,486,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,996.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 518,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,968,000 after buying an additional 501,656 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,014,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,683,000.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $183.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.51. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $183.66.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

