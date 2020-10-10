iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $348.01 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $360.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

